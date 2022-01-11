FCPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at high schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students out at Lafayette High School were lining up to get vaccine shots and boosters Tuesday morning. It’s part of the school district’s effort to keep students in the classrooms.

It was just the first of six opportunities that Fayette County Public Schools is giving to students and community members to get vaccinated:

Tuesday, January 11

Wednesday, January 12

Bryan Station High School ( 201 Eastin Rd ), 1-5 p.m.

Thursday, January 13

Friday, January 14

Frederick Douglass High School ( 2000 Winchester Rd ), 1-5 p.m.

Dozens of students came out to take advantage of the free shots at Lafayette.

HAPPENING NOW: @FCPSKY is hosting the first of six vaccine clinics at county high schools this week. This morning @lhshighschool is hosting theirs from 7:30-11:30. Clinics will go on at different times through Friday. I’ll have more on the effort coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/QtO2WbaGl0 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 11, 2022

“This is my first time ever doing it,” said Tayden Mackey, Lafayette senior. “And I saw from football and other sports and things I’ve done how people catch it really fast and it really takes them a long time to get back.”

“I got vaccinated because I wanted to be safe and I have a lot of family who are older and I just want to make sure that my family is safe,” said Ben Ingram, Lafayette junior.

FCPS officials have said keeping students healthy and in classrooms are their top two priorities this year, and students getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to do that.

The district’s COVID dashboard shows that 600 students had to be in quarantine over the weekend following winter break.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says they aren’t at the point of having to move to remote learning yet, but the more students mask up, get tested and take opportunities to get vaccinated, the better the chances are that students will stay in classrooms.

“It’s awesome that might high school just has it right here for students. They can just come in here and take it and all like hundreds of people have been vaccinated and taken their boosters and it’s great,” said junior Ben Ingram. “My virtual year, I had so many questions, I couldn’t connect to my peers and my teaches. When I’m here, especially because I do theatre a lot, so it’s so weird to be like in virtual things doing acting and stuff. It just doesn’t make sense.”

