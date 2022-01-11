Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff warns of scam calls

(Source: WDAM)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shared a Facebook post on Tuesday warning people in the area of scam calls.

The post said the department has gotten several reports of a scam call claiming to be a member of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the person is calling from 606-536-0029.

The Sheriff’s Department’s post said people should not give personal information to anyone over the phone.

