Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run a little cold today, but they’ll come up for the middle of the week.

Most of us will see highs run up to around the mid and upper 30s. It will feel colder than that at times. Many of you will track wind chill readings around the 20s for most of the day. We’ll see those temperatures climb to around the mid-40s during the afternoon hours on Wednesday.

A cold front will drop in on Thursday. It has enough moisture with it to bring us a chance of rain and some snow. Most will not have to deal with snow, but those that see it in eastern Kentucky might run into a light accumulation.

You have heard/read when I have talked about “carving a path” in the atmosphere. That’s exactly what will happen with this setup. That first system will move through on Thursday and the second will follow on Saturday. As of this post, it has the potential to put snow on the ground. It is still too early to talk totals, I am just talking trends. The trend is for it to accumulate. There is a lot of time between right now and the arrival of the system.

Take care of each other!

