WKYT Interactive: Ky. counties with biggest, smallest COVID case increases since omicron

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the omicron variant is blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world, some of Kentucky’s most populated counties are seeing the biggest increases in new cases.

With 13,003 new cases since December 1, Fayette County’s 24 percent increase wasn’t the highest in the state. A WKYT Investigates analysis of cases shows only Campbell County (28 percent) in northern Kentucky and Jefferson Counties (26 percent) experienced larger surges.

Other counties with the biggest increases were Boone (24 percent), Kenton (24 percent), Woodford (23 percent), Wolfe (23 percent), Boyd (23 percent), Oldham (22 percent), and Robertson (22 percent).

Because of the surge in cases, Gov. Andy Beshear deployed more Kentucky National Guard members to 30 health care facilities. A total of 445 guard members will provide assistance at hospitals and food banks.

With just 43 new cases since December 1, Owsley County had the smallest percentage increase. The eastern Kentucky county’s cases increased 4 percent.

Other counties with the smallest percentage increases in new cases were Lyon (6 percent), Clay (7 percent), Lee (8 percent), Hickman (8 percent), Bell (8 percent), Morgan (8 percent), Elliott (8 percent), Lincoln (9 percent), and Laurel (9 percent).

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.