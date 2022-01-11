Advertisement

WKYT Interactive: Ky. counties with biggest, smallest COVID case increases since omicron

Sequencing is a complex, time-intensive process, but it’s a vital one to be able to track and...
Sequencing is a complex, time-intensive process, but it’s a vital one to be able to track and trace the trajectory of the virus.(Dakota News Now)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the omicron variant is blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world, some of Kentucky’s most populated counties are seeing the biggest increases in new cases.

With 13,003 new cases since December 1, Fayette County’s 24 percent increase wasn’t the highest in the state. A WKYT Investigates analysis of cases shows only Campbell County (28 percent) in northern Kentucky and Jefferson Counties (26 percent) experienced larger surges.

Other counties with the biggest increases were Boone (24 percent), Kenton (24 percent), Woodford (23 percent), Wolfe (23 percent), Boyd (23 percent), Oldham (22 percent), and Robertson (22 percent).

Because of the surge in cases, Gov. Andy Beshear deployed more Kentucky National Guard members to 30 health care facilities. A total of 445 guard members will provide assistance at hospitals and food banks.

With just 43 new cases since December 1, Owsley County had the smallest percentage increase. The eastern Kentucky county’s cases increased 4 percent.

Other counties with the smallest percentage increases in new cases were Lyon (6 percent), Clay (7 percent), Lee (8 percent), Hickman (8 percent), Bell (8 percent), Morgan (8 percent), Elliott (8 percent), Lincoln (9 percent), and Laurel (9 percent).

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear says Ky. is in a COVID escalation we’ve never seen
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing

Latest News

Doctors at Lexinton’s hospitals tell us their emergency departments are overwhelmed. They say...
Lexington ERs overwhelmed; doctors say too many people coming for COVID tests
Students out at Lafayette High School were lining up to get vaccine shots and boosters Tuesday...
FCPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at high schools
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims