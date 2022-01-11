Advertisement

Lexington Public Library now requiring face masks

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you head to the Lexington Public Library, make sure to bring your face mask.

The library announced Tuesday that they’re now requiring all staff and customers to wear a face covering.

“We are committed to keeping you and our staff healthy,” the library said in a social media post.

They said the requirement is because of the impact of the omicron variant.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Alex Spencer died Saturday in what the sheriff calls a tragic accident.
Ky. sheriff: Deputy dies in tragic accident
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear says Ky. is in a COVID escalation we’ve never seen
Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 9K new COVID cases, record-high positivity rate
Students out at Lafayette High School were lining up to get vaccine shots and boosters Tuesday...
WATCH | FCPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at high schools
Both the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center say their blood supplies have been...
Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation
Sequencing is a complex, time-intensive process, but it’s a vital one to be able to track and...
WKYT Interactive: Ky. counties with biggest, smallest COVID case increases since omicron