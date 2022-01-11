Lexington Public Library now requiring face masks
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you head to the Lexington Public Library, make sure to bring your face mask.
The library announced Tuesday that they’re now requiring all staff and customers to wear a face covering.
“We are committed to keeping you and our staff healthy,” the library said in a social media post.
They said the requirement is because of the impact of the omicron variant.
