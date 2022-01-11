Advertisement

Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars

The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Exactly one month after the deadly tornado touched down in western Kentucky, three families have cars again.

“It’s like a miracle. It really is. It’s unbelievable that everybody has been so generous as far as getting money to buy the cars and stuff. It’s just unbelievable. All over the United States, not just Kentucky,” said Rodney Burgess.

The tornado crushed and destroyed Rodney and Bessie Burgess’s cars, but thanks to generous donors, Bessie Burgess has a car to drive to work in Clinton, where she is a nurse at a nursing home.

“At first, I didn’t think it was real,” said Burgess. “It’s overwhelming how nice people have been. Ever since the tornado people have just been wonderful.”

While they are feeling grateful today, they are still dealing with devastation.

“Our house, our motorhome, our boats, cars, everything is completely gone. And you can’t even tell that it was there, really. Our whole neighborhood is gone,” said Burgess.

To help Burgess and his neighbors, the Mayfield Community Foundation received enough donations to buy ten cars to give away. They gave three people cars on January 10, 2022.

“People from all over the country and the world have poured in money, and ironically the biggest gifts were given to the foundation anonymously,” said Mel Doughty, Mayfield Community Foundation’s vice president.

Doughty said their generosity will help the city of Mayfield and its residents recover.

“It’s a huge community of people who have given to make this possible,” he said.

“There is no way we’ll be able to thank everybody ever, but I hope they know that our gratitude is there, and we really, really appreciate it,” said Bessie Burgess.

“It means the world to us to at least have a way back and forth to work and stuff. It’s just unbelievable. Thank you,” said Rodney Burgess.

Mayfield Community Foundation received 72 applications for vehicles. You can find the link to apply for a vehicle on Mayfield Community Foundation’s Facebook page.

The Foundation’s leaders are hoping to raise more money to help donate cars to more families moving forward. You can also find a link to donate on their Facebook page.

The Foundation purchased the cars from dealers in Mayfield: Seay Motors, Auto Outlet, and Supreme Auto Sales.

