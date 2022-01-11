Ringo’s pick six leads Georgia to national championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKYT) - Kelee Ringo’s pick six late in the fourth quarter sealed the national title for Georgia.

The third-ranked Bulldogs beat No. 1 Alabama 33-18 Monday night to win their first national championship in 41 years.

Down 9-6 in the third quarter, Zamir White scored the first touchdown of the night to give Georgia a 13-9 lead. Alabama answered with nine straight points to take an 18-13 lead after three quarters.

Stetson Bennett followed with touchdown passes to Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers to give the Bulldogs a 26-18 lead before Ringo capped the win with the pick six with 0:54 left.

