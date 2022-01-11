Tensions rise as Scott Co School Board unanimously approves masks in schools

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - With the topic of a mask mandate on the agenda, the Scott County community showed up in droves Monday night to voice their opinions.

“Just this last week, I wanted to get an emergency CAT scan for a 2-year-old child. For the first time in my 36 years of being a pediatrician here I was told we didn’t have the ability to do the emergency CAT scan here,” said one speaker, also a doctor in the county.

From a doctor stressing the critical status of hospitals in the region as cases rise.

“I was in the emergency room on Christmas night. There was patient there who needed intensive care. The closest hospital he was sent was in Pikeville, Kentucky,” said the same speaker.

To parents on the complete other side of the spectrum. Pleading with school officials not to mandate masks again.

It’s a packed house at the Scott County Board of Education meeting tonight. People have been signing up to speak for the past 20 minutes or so. The meeting starts at 6:30 and the topic of masks in school is on the agenda @WKYT pic.twitter.com/G9KI0YJ0Pr — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) January 10, 2022

“Now is the time to do the courageous thing and stop all of this for the sake of our kids. Stop operating out of fear and start leading our school community back to the normal school experience our kids deserve,” said one parent against the mask.

“Most of our kids don’t like them. I know mine don’t like them. When I told them I was coming here, they were grateful that I was trying to get these masks taken off for them,” another parent against masks said.

Those in attendance were seemingly split 50/50 on masks in schools, but in the end, it’s up to the board members to decide.

“That’s concerning that there are people willing to put others in danger because they think their advice is better than someone else’s,” said Superintendent Billy Parker.

Superintendent Billy Parker’s remarks causing a stir among those against the mandate. As the room quieted back down, Parker and board members explain that under state guidelines, the way to keep kids in school is by requiring masks.

Parker said the districts test to stay program is overwhelmed already. Saying if they didn’t mandate masks, there would be no way to keep kids in school for much longer.

