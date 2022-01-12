Advertisement

County mourns loss of Sandy Hook Fire Captain

County mourns loss of Sandy Hook Fire Captain
County mourns loss of Sandy Hook Fire Captain(Elliott County 911)
By Dakota Makres
Jan. 11, 2022
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County is mourning the loss of a beloved fire captain.

A Facebook post by Elliott County 911 said Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue fire fighter Roger Kelly died.

Kelly’s daughter, Tabitha Skaggs, is a dispatcher for Elliott County 911.

“Please keep the Kelly family in yours prayers during this difficult time. Rest In Pease Unit 135,” the post said.

