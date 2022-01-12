Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
People in attendance for the Scott County Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Tensions rise as Scott Co School Board unanimously approves masks in schools
Sequencing is a complex, time-intensive process, but it’s a vital one to be able to track and...
WKYT Interactive: Ky. counties with biggest, smallest COVID case increases since omicron
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

Latest News

The medical helicopter was heading to a children's hospital with three adults and a baby on...
'Miracle situation': All 4 aboard survive helicopter crash in Pa.
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6 riot
School officials hoping for more remote learning flexibility as COVID-19 surges
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’