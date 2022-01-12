Advertisement

House fire shuts down street near downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a Lexington street is shut down near the city’s downtown after a house caught fire.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on Clay Avenue between Euclid Avenue and East High Street.

Fire officials say the house that caught fire is made up of three separate apartments inside.

They believe only one of those was being rented out, but say no one was inside the building when the fire started.

Crews say the right side of the first floor was scorched before flames spread to the second floor.

They were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes but are continuing to check for hidden flames inside.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday Clay Avenue is shut down between Euclid Avenue and East High Street.

This story will be updated as it develops.

