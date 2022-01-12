Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should be nice and mild for folks across Kentucky today. The only real issue will be the wind.

It is a windy and milder Wednesday. That wind will make it feel much cooler for most of the day. Some of the gusts could reach 30MPH at times. Winds like that will keep wind chill readings in the region. Nothing too uncomfortable, but very noticeable.

A weak system will pass through the skies on Thursday. Due to the “milder” air out in front of it, we’ll see highs run in the upper 30s to low 40s. This will keep the precipitation type as rain during the early part of it. You will also find snow on the backside. It shouldn’t cause too many issues for the entire area. However, the high elevations of southeastern Kentucky could see a little more.

Now for the weekend system! It looks like a much stronger system dropping in Friday night and Saturday. A fairly potent clipper will drop into the Mississippi Valley before turning eastward across the Tennessee Valley. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system. It has a ton of potential and that could mean accumulating snow for some in our region.

I have all kinds of questions about the path. Because wherever this low goes, it’s likely to have a decent swath of accumulating snow along and north of the track. We’ll continue tracking it over the next few days.

Take care of each other!

