Kentucky State Police investigates deadly Pike County fire

Deadly House Fire
Deadly House Fire(Buddy Forbes)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly fire in one Pike County community.

The fire occurred early Wednesday morning at a home on 5th Street in Phelps.

First responders found 65-year-old Teresa Fields dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said no foul play is suspected.

