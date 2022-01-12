Kentucky State Police investigates deadly Pike County fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly fire in one Pike County community.
The fire occurred early Wednesday morning at a home on 5th Street in Phelps.
First responders found 65-year-old Teresa Fields dead in the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials said no foul play is suspected.
