Kentucky State Police investigates deadly Pike County fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly fire in one Pike County community.

The fire occurred early Wednesday morning at a home on 5th Street in Phelps.

First responders found 65-year-old Teresa Fields dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said no foul play is suspected.

