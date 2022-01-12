Advertisement

Lexington leaders looking at potential impact of new redistricting maps on city

Lexington leaders are taking a closer look at the redistricting maps for the city.
Lexington leaders are taking a closer look at the redistricting maps for the city.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington leaders are taking a closer look at the redistricting maps for the city.

Over the weekend, Kentucky lawmakers advanced several bills detailing new districts for the state’s legislative and congressional seats. Governor Andy Beshear must now decide on the bills.

With the state legislature approving new redistricting maps, Fayette County leaders are looking at the potential impact on Lexington voters.

Caption

“I’m rather disappointed at the lack of transparency,” said Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr.

Like other Democrats, Blevins is criticizing Republicans for releasing the maps just days before they were voted on. He believes the state should have used an independent commission for redistricting.

“It’s important because sometimes communities of color don’t get representation like they should,” Blevins said.

Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the legislature, say they followed all federal and legal rules in drawing the maps.

Caption

However, Democratic State Representative George Brown Jr. fears the new maps will hurt Fayette County’s diverse population. He says the maps reduce the influence of minority voters, especially in his District 77.

“My district was somewhere in the mid-50s, 55 to 65 percent people of color and Democrats,” Brown said. “With this new map, the number will go down to 51 percent.”

With Republicans in control, Democrats won’t have the power to block the maps, but Brown is urging voters to remain civically engaged.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Weekend storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat
The fire started early Wednesday morning.
One person found dead in house fire
Bourbon n' Toulouse is offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Bourbon N’ Toulouse to open second location in Lexington

Latest News

The Hope Center has been able to put up a new warming shelter tent on their property.
Lexington shelter expands operations amid omicron surge, freezing temps
Students from kindergarten through 5th grade drew portraits of Martin Luther King Jr. on...
Lexington teacher emphasizes importance of MLK to students with art project
FILE PHOTO
Ky. man sentenced to years behind bars for marijuana trafficking
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports new record numbers for COVID-19 cases, positivity rate