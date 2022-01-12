Advertisement

LFCHD reports majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective in keeping people from serious illness, including hospitalizations.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 894 new COVID-19 cases yesterday with a 7-day rolling average of at least 700 new cases per day.

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective in keeping people from serious illness, including hospitalizations.

There are currently 126 Fayette County residents hospitalized, with 84% of them unvaccinated. More than half of the hospitalizations (67) are ages 18-64, with 94% unvaccinated.

Of the 24 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. There are 16 people who are currently on a ventilator, with 94% unvaccinated.

If you have not yet been vaccinated or you need to complete the vaccination series, including the booster, LFCHD has all the COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

You can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

  • Wearing a mask/face-covering in public areas.
  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
  • Covering coughs and sneezes;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
