Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Bourbon n' Toulouse is offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Bourbon N’ Toulouse to open second location in Lexington
Sequencing is a complex, time-intensive process, but it’s a vital one to be able to track and...
WKYT Interactive: Ky. counties with biggest, smallest COVID case increases since omicron
People in attendance for the Scott County Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Tensions rise as Scott Co School Board unanimously approves masks in schools

Latest News

Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID-19 tests to schools
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies
The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective in keeping people from serious illness,...
LFCHD reports majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated