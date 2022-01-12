Advertisement

Oreo debuts new chocolate confetti cake flavor for 110th birthday

The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo...
The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday with a new flavor – limited-edition chocolate confetti cake cookies.

And yes, while Oreo does already have a chocolate birthday cake flavor, these are next-level goodness.

According to a press release, the new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.

Oreo says it is the first flavor to ever have sprinkles both in and on the cookie.

As with nearly every Oreo flavor, the cookies are dairy-free and vegan-friendly.

The chocolate confetti cake cookies will be on sale starting Jan. 31, ahead of Oreo’s birthday March 6 – the day the cookies were first sold back in 1912 in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Bourbon n' Toulouse is offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Bourbon N’ Toulouse to open second location in Lexington
The fire started early Wednesday morning.
One person found dead in house fire
Weekend storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
In remarks during a memorial service on Wednesady, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said...
Schumer pays tribute to Reid
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school