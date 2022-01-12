Advertisement

Primary Care in Perry County is one of the first to have the Pfizer Covid pill available

Primary Care
Primary Care
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care in Perry County began treating select patients that test positive for COVID-19 with the Pfizer antiviral pill on January 10th.

The new pill became available right after information came out that antibody infusions they were using to treat patients is not as effective against the Omicron Variant.

”It’s an emergency use authorization from the FDA but the data that we have from pfizer who developed the drug shows that it is 85 to 90% effective in preventing hospitalization or severe complications,” Christie Herald from Primary Care Center said.

If you are exposed or experience symptoms, it is important to test sooner than later because the pill is most effective within five days of exposure.

The pill is currently being offered to patients that are high risk for more severe illnesses from COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat
Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Seasonable highs before snow potential
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
The fire started early Wednesday morning.
One person found dead in house fire
Bourbon n' Toulouse is offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Bourbon N’ Toulouse to open second location in Lexington

Latest News

Lexington shelter expands operations amid omicron surge, freezing temps
WATCH | Lexington shelter expands operations amid omicron surge, freezing temps
Lexington leaders looking at potential impact of new redistricting maps on city
WATCH | Lexington leaders looking at potential impact of new redistricting maps on city
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (1/12/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (1/12/2022)
Ky. woman encourages people to learn CPR after it saved her life
WATCH | Ky. woman encourages people to learn CPR after it saved her life
Lawmakers pass relief bill to help western Ky. tornado victims
WATCH | Lawmakers pass relief bill to help western Ky. tornado victims