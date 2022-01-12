Advertisement

Two Pike County natives running for a cause in 2022 Boston Marathon

Thornbury and Fuller train for thousands of combined hours in an effort to get into "marathon...
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Joel Thornbury and B.J. Fuller are tackling the 2022 Boston Marathon together after Thornbury’s first attempt in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.

“COVID has just changed a lot of our lives, for sure,” said Thornbury. “As a healthcare professional and as a runner, a marathoner, we’ve had to make some adjustments.”

Thornbury was accepted as a charity runner for Team Red Cross in 2020 and then helped Fuller get accepted to the team in 2022.

“The Boston Marathon is the Super Bowl of running,” said Fuller. “This is the equivalent for a runner of actually getting to go play in the Super Bowl. The oldest and most prestigious race in the world and it really means a lot to just be a small part of it”

Thornbury was also tasked with raising $10,000 for the Red Cross, which Fuller is currently working towards. Running each step of the 26.2-mile marathon with a purpose and a goal: to help the Red Cross and to represent Eastern Kentucky proudly.

“It’s really a sobering feeling because of the good work they do, because of all of the things that they have done across the country,” said Fuller. “Being able to be a part of that and being able to help contribute really means a lot.”

So far, Fuller has raised more than $1,000 for the Red Cross, and he said he is excited to be able to run the race with friends. To help Fuller with his goal and donate to the Red Cross, visit his GivenGain link.

