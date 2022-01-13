Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track the increasing potential for another high impact winter storm for our part of the world this weekend. It’s still not the slam dunk last week’s storm was, but confidence is higher now than when the day started.

My thoughts from earlier remain essentially unchanged:

There are still many unanswered questions with this whole scenario, so you guys need to know that right out of the gate.

The time frame for this possible impact is Saturday through Monday morning.

Energy drops from the upper Midwest southward through the Mississippi Valley Friday into Saturday.

The end result may be two low pressure systems before one main low takes over across the Southern Appalachian Mountains or into the Mid-Atlantic States.

The first low runs into the Tennessee Valley before giving way to the mac daddy to our east.

That low would then rapidly strengthen as it moves northward, likely well inland along the eastern seaboard.

The greatest threat for several inches of snow is across central and eastern Kentucky and the best chance for this is Sunday and Sunday night.

Some lighter snows will break out ahead of this on Saturday.

