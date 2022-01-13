Advertisement

Families displaced after apartment fire in Lexington

Firefighters responded to the fire Thursday afternoon at a complex on Augusta Court.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two families are without a home after a Lexington apartment building caught fire.

Eight apartments were on fire, and four were destroyed. Two families were displaced.

One person who lost her home said Code Enforcement was there earlier Thursday because of reports of squatters.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire. There were no injuries.

