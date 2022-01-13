Families displaced after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two families are without a home after a Lexington apartment building caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire Thursday afternoon at a complex on Augusta Court.

Eight apartments were on fire, and four were destroyed. Two families were displaced.

One person who lost her home said Code Enforcement was there earlier Thursday because of reports of squatters.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire. There were no injuries.

