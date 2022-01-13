Advertisement

Fmr. national political figure, Ky. gubernatorial candidate Larry Forgy dies

Prominent Kentucky Republican Larry Forgy died early Thursday morning at UK Hospital. He was 83...
Prominent Kentucky Republican Larry Forgy died early Thursday morning at UK Hospital. He was 83 years old.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A prominent member of the Republican Party of Kentucky, a former candidate for governor and longtime Central Kentucky attorney has died.

In a Facebook post, Larry Forgy’s sister State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr confirmed the news early Thursday.

In the post, Kerr mentions her brother was at UK Hospital in Lexington when he died. She also mentioned he had been in declining health. Forgy had a heart attack in 2017.

Forgy started his long political career back in the late 1960s. He ran for governor on the Republican ticket in 1995 but lost in the general election to former Governor and Pikeville native Paul Patton.

