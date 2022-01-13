Have you seen him? Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in London.
Police say around 8 a.m., an unidentified subject robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint. About $300 was taken from the register.
Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build, and was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy-blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call (606) 878-7004.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.