Advertisement

Have you seen him? Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build, and was last...
Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build, and was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy-blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.(London Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in London.

Police say around 8 a.m., an unidentified subject robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint. About $300 was taken from the register.

Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build, and was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy-blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call (606) 878-7004.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat
Weekend winter storm threat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend
The fire started early Wednesday morning.
One person found dead in house fire
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend System

Latest News

Madison County emergency management says it’s important to prepare for the next storm.
Tips for drivers as another round of winter weather heads toward Kentucky
The pandemic put a lot of systems on pause, including our state's justice system.
WKYT Investigates: Waiting for justice
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.
Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update as omicron surge continues
The senator says that this bill has bipartisan support at this point, and he plans to bring it...
New school choice legislation announced for Kentucky