Have you seen him? Police looking for armed robbery suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in London.

Police say around 8 a.m., an unidentified subject robbed the KY-192 BP Station at gunpoint. About $300 was taken from the register.

Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, slim-build, and was last seen wearing white shoes, a grey and navy-blue hoodie, and possibly gray skinny-leg sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call (606) 878-7004.

