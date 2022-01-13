Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend system has all kinds of potential. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding its eventual path.

Before I dig in on the weekend, let’s talk about the weak disturbance that moves through today. It is a frontal boundary and it probably throws a few showers into the commonwealth of Kentucky. You shouldn’t expect much moisture with this round. Some snowflakes will linger longer in eastern Kentucky. So some of the high elevations might have a little more activity.

Now for the weekend system!

There are still many unanswered questions with this whole scenario, so you guys need to know that right out of the gate.

The time frame for this possible impact is Saturday through Monday morning.

Energy drops from the upper Midwest southward through the Mississippi Valley Friday into Saturday.

The end result may be two low-pressure systems before one main low takes over across the Southern Appalachian Mountains or into the Mid-Atlantic States.

Someone around us will get hit by a decent amount of snow

Unlike our last system, this one has a chance to bring sleet and freezing rain

Again, there are so many questions with this go-around. Our confidence is growing with each model run, but we don’t want to jump into the accumulations totals just yet.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.