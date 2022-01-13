Lexington man charged in Graves Co. shooting involving KSP

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released new information about a trooper-involved shooting that happened in Graves County.

KSP said they were notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield on Dec. 31, at approximately 11:20 a.m.

The Glasgow Police Department, which was in the area to assist local agencies with the aftermath of the recent December tornadoes, initially responded to the incident and became engaged in a vehicle pursuit, where shots were fired at officers.

Those officers lost sight of the vehicle, and the pursuit ended.

A short time later, KSP found a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery, and a second pursuit began.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle has been identified as James Hawks of Dresden, TN. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Isaiah Bentley from Lexington, fired shots at troopers during the pursuit.

A trooper discharged his agency-issued firearm, striking Bentley. At that time, the suspect’s vehicle stopped and the pursuit ended without further incident.

Bentley was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

He has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery 1st degree.

Hawks was also arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail. He has been charged with robbery 1st degree.

