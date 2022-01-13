One person hurt in mobile home fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was hurt in a mobile home fire in Lexington late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Embassy Drive just before midnight. Officials say one person was inside at the time. That person was treated for smoke inhalation. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

