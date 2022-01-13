Advertisement

One person hurt in mobile home fire in Lexington

Fire at a mobile home in Lexington on Embassy Drive
Fire at a mobile home in Lexington on Embassy Drive(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was hurt in a mobile home fire in Lexington late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Embassy Drive just before midnight. Officials say one person was inside at the time. That person was treated for smoke inhalation. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat
The fire started early Wednesday morning.
One person found dead in house fire
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend System
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

Two pedestrians hit by car Thursday morning in Lexington
Two people hit by car in Lexington
Weekend winter storm threat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend
Two little girls from Dawson Springs, 8-year-old Alicia and 6-year-old Briana, who has...
Woman finds, returns Ky. girls’ stuffed animals after tornadoes
Nurse hospital generic
Advisory committee holds meeting to address nurse shortage in Kentucky