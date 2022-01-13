Advertisement

Pulaski Co. community mourns loss of first grade teacher who died of COVID-19

Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related death.(Pulaski County Schools/WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski County families are mourning the loss of a teacher.

Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related death.

“This sort of just knocks you back a few steps. It makes it hit home,” Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said.

Richardson said Foster’s first grade students felt very connected to her.

“Those lower primary grades, you do a lot of one-on-one instruction. You’re on the kids’ level,” Richardson said.

Dr. Jeni Bolander, also a teacher, said the loss is being felt across the commonwealth.

“Teachers just have the biggest hearts. They want to see the world be a better place,” Dr. Bolander said.

Richardson said Foster was a leader on campus.

“She was one of the technology experts in the building. She trained a lot of our teachers on the different technology aspects, especially through COVID and virtual learning,” Richardson said.

Richardson said in addition to all of the young lives Foster impacted as a teacher, she was a mother to two young sons.

“We’re going to try to support that family as much as possible. As far as our school community, she just impacted so many lives. That’s going to be big as far as impacting and the grief the community feels,” Richardson said.

He told us counselors are on campus helping students cope.

“Lives in Pulaski County that will no longer be impacted by somebody who had a true heart for kids. It’s incredibly sad,” Bolander said.

Richardson said this is another blow during a tough few years.

“Continue to remember all of the sick around us as we continue to move through this pandemic and try to survive,” Richardson said.

We talked to a doctor at the University of Kentucky about how to talk to your kids about deaths in their school communities, including teachers and other students. You can find that story by clicking here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend winter storm threat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend
Weekend storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat
The fire started early Wednesday morning.
One person found dead in house fire
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend System

Latest News

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged with murder in JCSO deputy’s shooting death
With cases on the rise, local school district's consider making updates to COVID-19 protocol.
How to talk to your child about COVID deaths among teachers, classmates
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear: Over 2K people hospitalized with COVID, positivity rate at all-time high
Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two...
Meade County mother, boyfriend charged in 5-year-old’s death