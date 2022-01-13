Advertisement

Two people hit by car in Lexington

Two pedestrians hit by car Thursday morning in Lexington
Two pedestrians hit by car Thursday morning in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were injured after they were hit by a car in Lexington early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on South Broadway near Maxwell Street.

Police say a car hit two pedestrians who were in the middle of the road. The two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, and is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild before a weekend snow threat
The fire started early Wednesday morning.
One person found dead in house fire
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend System
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

Weekend winter storm threat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend
Fire at a mobile home in Lexington on Embassy Drive
One person hurt in mobile home fire in Lexington
Two little girls from Dawson Springs, 8-year-old Alicia and 6-year-old Briana, who has...
Woman finds, returns Ky. girls’ stuffed animals after tornadoes
Nurse hospital generic
Advisory committee holds meeting to address nurse shortage in Kentucky