Two people hit by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were injured after they were hit by a car in Lexington early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on South Broadway near Maxwell Street.

Police say a car hit two pedestrians who were in the middle of the road. The two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, and is not facing any charges.

