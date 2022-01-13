Advertisement

Woman finds, returns Ky. girls’ stuffed animals after tornadoes

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve seen the devastation the tornadoes left behind in western Kentucky. People’s whole lives were turned upside down.

But Kentuckians won’t stay down for long— and sometimes they do really kind things.

Two little girls from Dawson Springs, 8-year-old Alicia and 6-year-old Briana, who has alopecia, are so thankful to have some of their stuffed animals back.

The girls’ mother, Tina, told us their family’s belongings were all in storage after selling a house and moving into a new one. Then, the tornado hit the storage unit, scattering the family of six’s belongings everywhere.

Tina said a Mrs. Kruber found the girls’ stuffed animals. She posted pictures of them on Facebook and the family recognized them.

The family said Mrs. Kruber washed them and sent them back to them.

