Ally Blake’s Forecast | Calm before the likely major winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is the calm before the storm ahead of our significant winter event this weekend.

Temps this morning hover around freezing with mostly cloudy skies. Fog is likely to develop in the valleys too. Highs are likely in the upper 30s in central KY and close to 40 in the southeastern portion of the state. As two areas of low-pressure move closer to us and combine, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some winter weather watches/warnings/advisories come our way. Saturday through Monday will be a WKYT First Alert Weather Day. A flake or so is possible late this evening as temps tumble to the 20s.

Saturday morning is likely when we can see the first of the flakes. I do think we get a brief break mid-day before the next wave comes in later Saturday afternoon and evening. This likely will impact southern KY. Temps stay close to freezing. Saturday night is when we can see the flurries return and the best chance for snow/mix is in southern KY. Sunday is when we can likely see the heavy wet snow with some mix. This is when we can possibly see the best bet for accumulations, some will boom, and others will bust. Temps again are near freezing. Sunday night is when the snow will wind down with gusty winds. Flakes are still possible early Monday morning. Again the track on this storm is still tricky, and likely a First Call for Snowfall will come out later this afternoon. A second weaker clipper slides in late Monday with flake chances late Monday and early Tuesday. The active pattern calms down mid-week.

I hope you all have a great day and more winter updates to come throughout the day!

