Beshear reports highest-ever daily COVID case total, positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 13,492 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 975,346 cases. As of Friday, 2,126 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 466 are in the ICU, and 226 are on ventilators.

Both Friday’s case total and positivity rate are all-time highs.

The governor says the state is seeing a 28.61% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 3,310 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,518.

