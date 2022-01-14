Beshear reports highest-ever daily COVID case total, positivity rate
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 13,492 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 975,346 cases. As of Friday, 2,126 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 466 are in the ICU, and 226 are on ventilators.
Both Friday’s case total and positivity rate are all-time highs.
The governor says the state is seeing a 28.61% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 3,310 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,518.
