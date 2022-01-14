Beshear reports highest-ever daily COVID case total, positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 13,492 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 975,346 cases. As of Friday, 2,126 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 466 are in the ICU, and 226 are on ventilators.

Both Friday’s case total and positivity rate are all-time highs.

The governor says the state is seeing a 28.61% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 3,310 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,518.

Omicron is getting worse in the commonwealth. Today’s report is the highest since the pandemic began, with 13,492 newly reported cases, 35 deaths and a record positivity rate of 28.61%. Protect yourself and others - mask up and get your vaccine and booster. pic.twitter.com/pzq6pcXCtk — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 14, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.