Advertisement

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend winter storm threat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Threat This Weekend
We continue to track the increasing potential for another high impact winter storm this weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: First Call For Snowfall
Saturday through Monday will be a WKYT First Alert Weather Day. A flake or so is possible late...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Calm before the likely major winter storm
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Pulaski Co. community mourns loss of first grade teacher who died of COVID-19

Latest News

35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.
Lexington man accused of torturing dog
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test launch...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses administration’s program to fix 15,000 bridges