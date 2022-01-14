Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: First Call For Snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good afternoon, everyone. We continue to watch a winter storm on track to impact our weather as we get into the upcoming weekend. The extent of that impact certainly depends on where you live with central and eastern Kentucky being in the main impact zone.

Here’s an updated breakdown on how things may play out:

A WINTER STORM WATCH is now out for much of central and eastern Kentucky. This will likely get moved around a bit as we get closer and will be upgraded to a warning. Winter Weather Advisories will also be issued for other areas of the state.

A period of light snow moves into the state tonight and early Saturday. This will then expand farther east during the day and should be good for some light accumulations. That’s especially the case south of the Interstate 64 corridor. Overall, this isn’t a big deal.

A band of heavier snow will impact areas of far western Kentucky during this time.

Low pressure moves into the Tennessee Valley and weakens Saturday night and early Sunday. A stronger low then develops across Georgia and into the Carolinas and rolls up the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains.

This puts areas of central and eastern Kentucky in the line of fire for potentially heavy snow and some sleet and freezing rain Sunday into Sunday night.

Several inches of snow will show up in this area, but there’s going to be a super sharp cutoff on the western slide of the accumulating snows. This looks to show up near the Louisville and Cincy areas, but this is still subject to change.

Given the fact this will be a heavy wet snow, some power issues may show up for any area getting 4″ or more inches of the white stuff.

Snows taper off Sunday night with snow showers putting down additional light accumulations for Monday.

Here’s a look at my First Call For Snowfall...

First Call (WKYT)

Keep in mind, this is not the final call and changes will surely be made as we get closer. The forecast is complicated by the potential for sleet and freezing rain to get mixed in. The more of those two we get, the lower the snow totals.

I will have another update later today and on WKYT-TV beginning at 4pm. Until then, make it a great day and take care.

