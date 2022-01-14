Advertisement

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm Threat This Weekend

We continue to track the increasing potential for another high impact winter storm this weekend.
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday, everyone. A developing winter storm will take aim at the state over the weekend and is likely to put down significant amounts of snow for many.

Here’s a breakdown of how things look to play out:

- A period of light snow moves into the state Friday night and early Saturday. This will then expand farther east during the day and should be good for some light accumulations. That’s especially the case south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

- A band of heavier snow will impact areas of western Kentucky during this time.

- Low pressure moves into the Tennessee Valley and weakens Saturday night and early Sunday. A stronger low then develops across Georgia and into the Carolinas and rolls up the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains.

- This puts areas of central and eastern Kentucky in the line of fire for potentially heavy snow and some sleet and freezing rain Sunday into Sunday night.

- Several inches of snow will show up in this area, but there’s going to be a super sharp cutoff on the western slide of the accumulating snows. This looks to show up near the Louisville and Cincy areas, but this is still subject to change.

- Given the fact this will be a heavy wet snow, some power issues may show up for any area getting 4″ or more inches of the white stuff.

- Snows taper off Sunday night with snow showers putting down additional light accumulations for Monday.

- I expect Winter Storm Watches to go up at some point on Friday.

Here’s a look at my latest Winter Storm Threat Maps...

Winter Storm Threat
Winter Storm Threat(WKYT)
Winter Storm
Winter Storm(WKYT)

Again, those are subject to change as things continue to become more clear on Friday. I will also have a First Call For Snowfall map out at some point Friday.

Enjoy your day and take care.

