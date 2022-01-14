Dunbar to face Louisville Central at Old Dunbar Gym, part of Heritage Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Old Dunbar Gym, located at the Dunbar Community Center on North Upper Street, will come to life once again when Louisville Central travels to Lexington to face Paul Laurence Dunbar there on Feb. 5. The game is scheduled to tip at 2 p.m.

The game, presented by the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, is part of the Heritage Game Series and Glory Road Project for 2022 and is the first of five games scheduled for this season.

Ken Trivette, state director of the Hall of Fame, says the 10 teams playing in the Heritage Series and the gymnasiums associated with these teams, are important to the history and rise in popularity of high school basketball in Kentucky.

“We’re trying to bring to light these schools, the communities and their basketball programs that have grown the game over the years in this state,” Trivette said.

Trivette says the gym at the Dunbar Community Center will be dedicated as an historic site on what the Hall of Fame is calling the “Glory Road” of high school basketball in Kentucky. In all, five gyms will receive that designation this year. A plaque will be placed in the gyms as part of the designation.

