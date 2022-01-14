Fayette Co. Public Schools to adjust COVID-19 policies, could cut quarantine numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the Kentucky Department of Public Health updating its pandemic guidance for K-12 schools, Fayette County Public Schools is now set to announce adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols on Friday morning.

“You just kind of got to be ready for anything at this point… At any moment you can get a call, ‘oh my kids got to get picked up, I got to go,’” FCPS parent Sami Corken said.

Corken, a parent of two children in Fayette County Public schools, says that the quarantining process has been a hassle.

“I feel bad for everybody involved and the kids of course because it puts a strain on their everyday life,” Corken said.

As of today, the school system had nearly 1,400 students in quarantine with 170 new positive cases.

But on Monday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced changes to COVID guidance in schools.

“Schools can remain safely open for instruction while minimizing disruptions to the learning environment when they implement layered prevention strategies,” Dr. Stack said on Monday.

Those districts, which universally mask, no longer have to quarantine exposed students, only the student who tests positive.

Fayette County Schools is set to hold a press conference Friday morning about aligning their guidelines with those from the Kentucky Department of Public health. Some parents are hopeful that will alleviate some of the strain that the pandemic has put on them and their kids.

“I think that will help a lot, especially with kids that don’t necessarily have it but were having to quarantine at some point anyways,” Corken said.

Corken’s 9-year old son Malakai fell into that group, and it made it more difficult for him to learn.

“This year when I was quarantined, we just had to do like a bunch of schoolwork. We had to do it all at home and sometimes I didn’t really know what to do, and at school I could get help with that,” Malakai said.

They’re both hopeful these changes will be for the best.

“We just got to stay positive,” Corken said.

FCPS officials said the press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with the new COVID safety protocols going into effect after the MLK holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.