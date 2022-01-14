Advertisement

Former Wildcat a candidate for Bears’ GM opening

By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky player Champ Kelly is a candidate for the Chicago Bears’ vacant general manager position. Kelly interviewed for the opening on Thursday.

Kelly, in his seventh season with the team, currently works as the Director of Pro Scouting and is the assistant Director of Player Personnel.

As Director of Pro Scouting, Kelly oversees all pro player evaluations, advance scouting processes, free agency and evaluates talent in all professional football leagues, including the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League. Kelly also assists the college scouting staff with player evaluations and trades for the NFL Draft.

Kelly isn’t a stranger to the NFL -- he interviewed for the vacant Jets GM position three years ago and previously worked eight seasons for the Broncos before joining the Bears.

The Florida native played wide receiver and defensive back at UK from 1998-2001.

