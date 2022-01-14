Advertisement

Gov. Beshear signs bill to give individual schools 10 NTI days

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky schools now have even more flexibility to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Governor Beshear signed Senate Bill 25 into law Friday morning. The measure allows individual schools to use up to 10 remote learning days, instead of an entire district calling off.

This is in addition to the 10 NTI days entire districts already have.

On Thursday, Fayette County Schools sent a message to parents saying they plan to use NTI days instead of snow days. They said it’ll keep students doing their school work and they don’t have to make up days at the end of the school year.

