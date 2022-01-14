Advertisement

Lexington man accused of torturing dog

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing charges after his dog was found with severe burns on its body.

Police say 35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.

Animal Care and Control says they received a complaint on Christmas Eve of a dog running loose on Devonport Drive.

The dog had severe burns on her back.

Officials learned the dog belonged to Combs.

Police arrested him Thursday.

