Lexington MLK Jr. celebration organizers closely watching weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Omicron won’t stop Lexington’s commemoration and celebration of Reverend Martin Luther King, Junior.

The 49th annual event will get underway downtown at 9 Monday Morning.

Organizers are planning a march safe from COVID-19, while also looking out for potential snow.

“This particular march has only been canceled one time in the past due to icy conditions,” said Councilmember James Brown.

Brown is the co-chair of the MLK Holiday Committee.

On Monday, at 9 a.m., marchers will assemble on High Street at the Central Bank entrance, with a 10 a.m. start time.

He and his team are keeping a close eye on the weather. Slick surfaces and marchers don’t mix.

“If the weather prevents us from marching, we’ll send out information to that effect no later than 8 a.m. Monday morning,” said Brown.

He’s also making sure marchers remain safe from the COVID-19.

“We’re asking people to come masked and prepared to be spaced out,” Brown said.

After the march, Georgia Senator Rafael Warnock will be the keynote speaker. Sen. Warnock is also the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. The same church Dr. King pastored.

Warnock’s speech, titled Facing A Time Of Reckoning In An Age Of Denial, will be given, at noon on Monday. The speech will be online only.

“I think the message is going to fit the time,” said Brown. “I think there’s a lot of things that have taken place in this country over the last couple of years a lot of changes that people admitted that we need to make.”

Marchers will deal with the weather and virus obstacles as they come, but the focus of the day will remain.

“I think we need to continue to march just for the sake of continuous improvement,” said Brown. “The march, and the holiday, is kind of a reminder of what we need to be doing and what we need to focus on as a community.”

