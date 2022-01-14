LIVE: FCPS officials announce COVID-19 policy changes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools officials are announcing new COVID-19 policy changes.
The changes will align with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and could cut back on student quarantines.
The district leaders will speak at 10:30 Friday morning.
The new policies will take effect Tuesday.
