Man shot in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was found shot in downtown Lexington late Thursday night.

Lexington police say shots were fired around Fourth Street and Elm Tree Lane just before midnight.

A few minutes later officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers also found several shell casings at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to give them a call.

