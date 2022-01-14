Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one week ago, WYMT reported on a missing family in Perry County.

On Thursday, we learned that 69-year-old Dale Williams was found dead.

Troopers said the search continues for his daughter, 43-year-old Misty D. Williams.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said more information will be released soon.

