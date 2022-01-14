Advertisement

Rockcastle County road crews prepare for incoming snowstorm

County leaders say they are ready for another snow event with plenty of salt on hand and trucks...
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - With another snow event looming, officials are hoping for a safer outcome this time around.

Interstate 75′s widening in Rockcastle County was anticipated to reduce the number of crashes, but in the last storm, there were still a lot of crashes, people running off the road, and getting stuck.

County and state highway leaders say speed and people driving on the shoulders created a lot of problems last week.

A state highway spokesperson said that salt and plow truck drivers noticed a lot of drivers following them on the shoulder and then getting stuck. They say these shoulders need to be kept clear for emergency vehicles.

“Whether it is two inches or 10 inches we still set up, get the trucks all set up. We will be ready to start moving snow when it gets here,” said Howell Holbrook, Rockcastle Co. Judge-Executive.

State highway officials say they have at least two trucks that stay on the interstate in Rockcastle County during snow events, that this is a designated focus on the interstate, making it a priority.

Officials also wanted to remind people that there are actually three different agencies that take care of roads in most counties: the city, county and state highway garages.

