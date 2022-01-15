Ally Blake’s Forecast | Prepping for our Winter Storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a First Alert Weather Day as we have less than 24 hours before the next major winter storm impacts Kentucky.

Waking up this morning, a few flakes are flying in northern and southern Kentucky. Temps are either a degree above or below freezing and throughout the day may rise just a few degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate as isolated flake chances are likely. Winds pick up after sunset as the threat for the worst of the storm rises. Our double trouble set of lows continues to make things tricky, but the confidence in the track grows. A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of central and southeastern Kentucky. This will start early tomorrow morning and go until Monday morning. Kentucky is likely to begin seeing precipitation after midnight. Much of the early Sunday action may be a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before going over to snow as the day wears on. A band of heavy snow is likely to develop across central and eastern Kentucky. The trend on this has been focusing a bit west with each run. Several inches of snow will be likely Sunday and Sunday night, but this will have a very sharp cut-off on the western side of the state. The threat of freezing rain and sleet also complicates the snow forecast. This will be a heavy wet snow and some areas could be looking at some power issues. Roads will also become pretty messy once again. Just when you think we get to breathe on Monday a shortwave moves in late-day, which will likely induce more flakes back into the Commonwealth.

Temps stay in the 30s for the rest of the week with lows in the teens and low 20s. Tuesday looks quiet before another system rolls in Wednesday. We are likely to see a rain-snow combo with this one, but for now, we focus on our weekend setup.

I hope you all have a great day and stay safe!

