Cats pay tribute to Joe B., then destroy Tennessee in important SEC matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a day UK fans said goodbye to former coach Joe B. Hall, the Wildcats hammered Tennessee on Saturday,

Freshman TyTy Washington scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Cats.

UK’s 107 points are the most scored in a game against Tennessee, and the most given up by the Vols this season. It marks the first time in 21 seasons that UK has scored 100 points or more against Tennessee.

Kentucky shot 79 percent from the field in the first half, the best in school history.

Before the game, the Rupp Arena crowd paid tribute to Hall, who passed away earlier in the day. Hall, a Cynthiana native, coached 13 seasons at Kentucky.

Sahvir Wheeler scored 21 for the Wildcats. Kellen Grady finished with 16.

