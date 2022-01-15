Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm ALERT for Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday, folks. A developing winter storm continues to take aim at the region and is likely to bring significant snows and some ice Sunday into Sunday night.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

- Light snow impacts areas of western Kentucky today and a few flakes fly into the rest of the state. The west can pick up light accumulations, but most of the region won’t see very much.

- Our double barrel low pressure system is a complicated one, but things are much more clear on how things play out Sunday and Sunday night.

- The lead low works into east Tennessee and may get all the way into far southeastern Kentucky before weakening and letting the big daddy low take over. That low then strengthens from the Carolinas to New England through Sunday night.

- Snow and a wintry mix expands from Tennessee into southern Kentucky later tonight and early Sunday. From there, this spreads to the north and engulfs much of central and eastern Kentucky.

- Much of the early Sunday action may be a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain before going over to snow as the day wears on.

- A band of heavy snow is likely to develop across central and eastern Kentucky. The trend on this has been focusing a bit west with each run.

- Several inches of snow will be likely Sunday and Sunday night, but this will have a very sharp cut off on the western of it. The threat for freezing rain and sleet also complicates the snow forecast.

- This will be a heavy wet snow and some areas could be looking at some power issues. Roads will also become pretty nasty once again.

- The snow tapers Sunday night, but don’t sleep on Monday as it could drop another inch or so of snow as an upper-level system moves through.

My NEW CALL FOR SNOWFALL moved everything west by a little bit and added some light accumulations of sleet and freezing rain...

Again, I will have updates to that map through the day, so keep that in mind.

As far as what the forecast models are saying, here’s a look...

I will have updates through the day, so check back. Have a great Saturday and take care.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

Good evening, folks. I wanted to drop by for a quick update to freshen things up when it comes to our late weekend Winter Storm Threat.

Things are still on pace for this winter storm to impact central and eastern Kentucky, but how much of an impact it has depends on where you live. Here’s where my confidence is currently the highest...

My First Call For Snowfall has not changed from earlier...

Again, we are walking a very fine line with that system in central Kentucky and that is where the greatest changes to the forecast may show up.

A Winter Storm Watch continues for much of eastern Kentucky and that gets into areas of central Kentucky...

I will throw you another update later this evening and have the latest update on WKYT NEWS at 10 on the CW Lexington and then on WKYT at 11.

Enjoy the evening and take care.

PRIOR UPDATE

Good afternoon, everyone. We continue to watch a winter storm on track to impact our weather as we get into the upcoming weekend. The extent of that impact certainly depends on where you live with central and eastern Kentucky being in the main impact zone.

Here’s an updated breakdown on how things may play out:

A WINTER STORM WATCH is now out for much of central and eastern Kentucky. This will likely get moved around a bit as we get closer and will be upgraded to a warning. Winter Weather Advisories will also be issued for other areas of the state.

A period of light snow moves into the state tonight and early Saturday. This will then expand farther east during the day and should be good for some light accumulations. That’s especially the case south of the Interstate 64 corridor. Overall, this isn’t a big deal.

A band of heavier snow will impact areas of far western Kentucky during this time.

Low pressure moves into the Tennessee Valley and weakens Saturday night and early Sunday. A stronger low then develops across Georgia and into the Carolinas and rolls up the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains.

This puts areas of central and eastern Kentucky in the line of fire for potentially heavy snow and some sleet and freezing rain Sunday into Sunday night.

Several inches of snow will show up in this area, but there’s going to be a super sharp cutoff on the western slide of the accumulating snows. This looks to show up near the Louisville and Cincy areas, but this is still subject to change.

Given the fact this will be a heavy wet snow, some power issues may show up for any area getting 4″ or more inches of the white stuff.

Snows taper off Sunday night with snow showers putting down additional light accumulations for Monday.

Here’s a look at my First Call For Snowfall...

Keep in mind, this is not the final call and changes will surely be made as we get closer. The forecast is complicated by the potential for sleet and freezing rain to get mixed in. The more of those two we get, the lower the snow totals.

I will have another update later today and on WKYT-TV beginning at 4pm. Until then, make it a great day and take care.

PRIOR UPDATE

Good Friday, everyone. A developing winter storm will take aim at the state over the weekend and is likely to put down significant amounts of snow for many.

Here’s a breakdown of how things look to play out:

- A period of light snow moves into the state Friday night and early Saturday. This will then expand farther east during the day and should be good for some light accumulations. That’s especially the case south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

- A band of heavier snow will impact areas of western Kentucky during this time.

- Low pressure moves into the Tennessee Valley and weakens Saturday night and early Sunday. A stronger low then develops across Georgia and into the Carolinas and rolls up the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains.

- This puts areas of central and eastern Kentucky in the line of fire for potentially heavy snow and some sleet and freezing rain Sunday into Sunday night.

- Several inches of snow will show up in this area, but there’s going to be a super sharp cutoff on the western slide of the accumulating snows. This looks to show up near the Louisville and Cincy areas, but this is still subject to change.

- Given the fact this will be a heavy wet snow, some power issues may show up for any area getting 4″ or more inches of the white stuff.

- Snows taper off Sunday night with snow showers putting down additional light accumulations for Monday.

- I expect Winter Storm Watches to go up at some point on Friday.

Here’s a look at my latest Winter Storm Threat Maps...

Again, those are subject to change as things continue to become more clear on Friday. I will also have a First Call For Snowfall map out at some point Friday.

Enjoy your day and take care.

