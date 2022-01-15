Clark Co. blasts Montgomery Co., 99-51
Cards now 15-1
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark ran out to a 10-3 lead to start the game at Montgomery Co. and never looked back, winning 99-51 on Friday.
For the Cardinals (15-1), it was their ninth win in-a-row.
Montgomery Co. (4-9) suffered its fourth-straight loss.
GRC is scheduled to play at Tates Creek on Tuesday.
Montgomery Co. is slated to play at Paris on Tuesday.
