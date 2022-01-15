Clark Co. blasts Montgomery Co., 99-51

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark ran out to a 10-3 lead to start the game at Montgomery Co. and never looked back, winning 99-51 on Friday.

For the Cardinals (15-1), it was their ninth win in-a-row.

Montgomery Co. (4-9) suffered its fourth-straight loss.

GRC is scheduled to play at Tates Creek on Tuesday.

Montgomery Co. is slated to play at Paris on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.