Family of Noah Clare looking to change Tennessee AMBER Alerts

The family of Noah and Amber Clare is looking to change how AMBER Alerts work in Tennessee.
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of Noah and Amber Clare is looking to change how AMBER Alerts work in Tennessee. The two Clare children went missing in November of 2021, leading officials all the way to California before being found.

Lawmakers are hoping to change when AMBER Alerts are issued in order to increase the chances of getting kids home safe. In the case of Noah Clare, it took a week for an AMBER Alert to be issued after the 3-year-old was abducted by his dad. The family hopes others will not have to go through the same thing.

Rep. Johnny Garrett spoke on the law, proposing that a judge be allowed to step in and declare imminent danger in the case of a missing child.

“If we had a judge that said look, according to state law, the fact there has been no communication with the father in this instance for 24 hours, that child is automatically in danger and we would satisfy that prong, so that is what we are looking at,” Rep. Garrett said.

Noah and his cousin Amber were eventually found in California and returned to their family.

