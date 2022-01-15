Advertisement

FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in Texas

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (Gray News) - The FBI is assisting the Texas Department of Safety with a hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Heavy police activity has been reported at Congregation Beth Israel Saturday afternoon. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted they are conducting a SWAT operations that remains ongoing.

Police reported residents in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson reported there is “no threat to the general public” at this time, according to CNN.

Details at this time are limited.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm ALERT for Sunday
Saturday through Monday will be a WKYT First Alert Weather Day. A flake or so is possible late...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Calm before the likely major winter storm
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
The changes align with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and could cut back on student...
FCPS officials announce COVID-19 policy changes
new call for snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Prepping for our Winter Storm

Latest News

Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy...
Cats pay tribute to Joe B., then destroy Tennessee in important SEC matchup
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist, shot this video of the tsunami waves at Seaside Beach, which...
Tsunami waves hit Seaside Beach in California