FBI assisting with hostage situation at synagogue in Texas

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (Gray News) - The FBI is assisting the Texas Department of Safety with a hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Heavy police activity has been reported at Congregation Beth Israel Saturday afternoon. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted they are conducting a SWAT operations that remains ongoing.

Police reported residents in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson reported there is “no threat to the general public” at this time, according to CNN.

Details at this time are limited.

